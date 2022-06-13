Well that first week of the villa went over quick didn’t it? Despite only being at the start of the Love Island journey there’s already so many memes and tweets that have give me the giggles. Long may they continue.

I always find the first week of Love Island a little dry until the show develops but it doesn’t stop me sitting on the sofa at 9pm every evening with my snacks.

During the first week we’ve got to know the contestants a little more and it was sad to discover Liam, who seemed genuine and was having no luck with the girls, made the decision to leave the villa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island cast

Liam admitted to not feeling himself despite his best efforts to remain in a positive mind frame, he announced to the islanders he would be leaving.

It was sad to see him go but it’s also a relief to know he is putting his mental health first and making a decision to benefit him. I hope he is feeling better and finds the girl he’s looking for.

During the same episode we watched islanders gather round the fire pit for the first re-coupling which I predicted of who would couple up with who.

Despite falling hard for Gemma a few days earlier, Italian heartthrob Davide decided to couple up with new bombshell Ekin-Su. I think this couple are going to cause a storm during the series.

The re-coupling meant Paige and Afia were left single but Liam’s early departure meant the girls remained safe and a new boy was to enter the villa.

The arrival of the new boy came as a shock to Gemma in last night’s episode as it turned out to be her ex-boyfriend, Jacques. Awkward. No one wants to see their ex on a show where they’re trying to find a new love.

As Luca is coupled up with Gemma, he’s already feeling the heat of Jacques being around and if his arrival could jeopardise anything between him and Gemma.