Award-winning podcaster Chris, who hosts the S*****d Married Annoyed show with wife Rosie, is one of five contestants taking part in the 13th series of the programme, which moved to Channel Four in 2020.

Chris will star alongside Loose Women panelist Judi Love, Father Ted's Ardal O'Hanlon and fellow stand-up comedians Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Masterminded by comedian Alex Horne, Taskmaster sees the contestants compete over 10 episodes to impress titular judge Greg Davies as they complete a series of tasks.

But they’re no ordinary tasks – ranging from writing a bedtime story for grown-ups to cheering up a miserable traffic warden.

The start date was announced on social media on Wednesday, March 30 via a virtual Easter egg hunt on the Taskmaster social media accounts.

Chris Ramsey will take part in the 13th series of Taskmaster, starting in April on Channel 4.

*Taskmaster will return to Channel Four at 9pm on Thursday, April 14

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.