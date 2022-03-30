Taskmaster series 13: Start date confirmed for next series of Channel 4 show starring South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey

The next series of Taskmaster, starring South Shields stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey, will begin in April.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:56 pm

Award-winning podcaster Chris, who hosts the S*****d Married Annoyed show with wife Rosie, is one of five contestants taking part in the 13th series of the programme, which moved to Channel Four in 2020.

Chris will star alongside Loose Women panelist Judi Love, Father Ted's Ardal O'Hanlon and fellow stand-up comedians Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker.

South Shields' Chris and Rosie Ramsey to host new BBC chat show next year

Masterminded by comedian Alex Horne, Taskmaster sees the contestants compete over 10 episodes to impress titular judge Greg Davies as they complete a series of tasks.

But they’re no ordinary tasks – ranging from writing a bedtime story for grown-ups to cheering up a miserable traffic warden.

The start date was announced on social media on Wednesday, March 30 via a virtual Easter egg hunt on the Taskmaster social media accounts.

Chris was revealed as a competitor in November last year.

Chris Ramsey will take part in the 13th series of Taskmaster, starting in April on Channel 4.

*Taskmaster will return to Channel Four at 9pm on Thursday, April 14

