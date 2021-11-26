The award-winning South Shields podcaster and author will join Loose Women star Judi Love, Father Ted's Ardal O'Hanlon and fellow stand-up comedians Bridget Christie and Sophie Duker in series 13 of the BAFTA-winning programme.

Taskmaster sees five contestants compete over 10 episodes to impress titular judge Greg Davies as they complete a series of tasks set by show creator – and Taskmaster's assistant – Alex Horne.

Chris and his fellow cast were revealed at the end of this week’s season 12 finale which – spoiler alert – saw impressionist and comedian Morgana Robinson take the crown. It aired on Thursday, November 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confirming the line-up, Channel 4 tweeted: “Hola Taskmaster fans, dust off that brass section, because Greg Davies and Alex Horne are returning in 2022 for a brand new series with more ridiculous tasks and even more ridiculous comedians.”

The South Shields comedian teased the news earlier on Thursday when he took to social media to confirm he had two announcements in the offing.

He and wife Rosie, with whom he co-hosts podcast S*****d Married Annoyed, will appear on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, November 26 following the news that their new chat show will debut on BBC Two next year.

Chris Ramsey will appear in the 13th series of Channel 4's Taskmaster.

Launched in 2015 on Dave, Taskmaster made the move to Channel 4 for its tenth series.

Previous tasks include sitting on a cake, writing and performing a 30-second jingle and making a cute toy for a cute dog.

The countdown to Chris’s appearance starts now!

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.