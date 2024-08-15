The Jive Aces - The UK's Undisputed Kings of Jive
This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road". Released on 19th July on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.
Whether you're a lifelong swing fan or discovering the joy of jive for the first time, an evening with The Jive Aces is an unforgettable experience. Expect dazzling choreography, tight harmonies, and musicianship that will leave you breathless. So, dig out your dancing shoes, dust off your zoot suit, and prepare to be transported to a world of captivating music!
The Bop Shop, Armstrongs Bar, South Shields NE33 4BQ - 7.00pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXvJ8UquYoo
