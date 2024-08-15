The Jive Aces - The UK's Undisputed Kings of Jive

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to jump, jive, and wail as the multi-award-winning Jive Aces take their infectious energy on a nationwide tour! The UK's undisputed kings of jive and swing are renowned for their electrifying live shows, guaranteed to get audiences of all ages moving in the aisles or on the dance floor

This tour promises a night of real entertainment, overflowing with timeless jive and swing classics, alongside electrifying originals from their brand-new album, "Keeping The Show On The Road". Released on 19th July on CD, Vinyl and all major download platforms, the album is a testament to the Jive Aces' enduring love of the genre and their ability to breathe fresh life into it for today's audiences.

Whether you're a lifelong swing fan or discovering the joy of jive for the first time, an evening with The Jive Aces is an unforgettable experience. Expect dazzling choreography, tight harmonies, and musicianship that will leave you breathless. So, dig out your dancing shoes, dust off your zoot suit, and prepare to be transported to a world of captivating music!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bop Shop, Armstrongs Bar, South Shields NE33 4BQ - 7.00pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oXvJ8UquYoo