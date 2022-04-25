South Tyneside is home to many independent businesses – so if your dog is in need of a good brush and cut, there are plenty of places to choose from.

But, how do you know which one to go to? How about looking to your fellow pet owners for a recommendation!

Shields Gazette readers have been nominating their favourite dog groomers across South Tyneside.

More than 170 people got in touch on our Facebook page to shout out their paw-some parlour of choice.

The RSPCA offers a wide range of advice when it comes to choosing the correct groomer for your dog and family – such as visiting the premises, asking questions and getting your pet socialised and used to grooming equipment.

At time of writing, here are the most popular choices in South Tyneside. Click here to add your own to the post.

Geordie Paws, Carden Avenue – Jen Sandy said: “Geordie Paws without a doubt.”

Pawfect Style Dog Grooming Academy, Brunswick Street – Janet Robinson said: “Kirsty at Pawfect Style is amazing, so talented, award-winning, and so wonderful with all the dogs, they love her! She really is the best.”

Ellie Rose Dog Grooming Studio, Chesterton Road – Angela Burness said: “Ali has such a lovely nature with her dogs, which is VERY reassuring and always gives such a warm welcome. Definitely would recommend her.”

VIP Dog Grooming, The Nook – Gail Nicholson: “VIP have been fantastic with all my dogs. Michele Sharp and the girls go above and beyond with the pooches.”

Gentle Paws Dog Grooming Hebburn – Received eight nominations at time of writing.

One Fine K9 Hebburn – Kirsty Ann said: “One Fine k9 Lisa Livingstone – one of the best.”

Mucky Pups Dog Grooming Studio, Strathmore Gardens. June Defty said: “Mucky Pups is wonderful.”

Kelly’s K9 Cutz, Nevinson Avenue – Kayleigh Lehman said: “Kelly’ K9 Kutz is the best.”

Westoe Dog Grooming, Dean Road – Melanie Adams said: “Westoe Dog Groomers. Wouldn't use anywhere else. Been taking my Shih Tzu for nearly seven years.”

Hacky Hounds, Bede Burn Road, Jarrow – Ron Lipscombe said: “For cut, cost and service, they are brilliant.”