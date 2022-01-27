New girls football team proves a winner with two South Tyneside businesses

Jarrow Viking Girls FC Under 13s has only recently formed but is overwhelmed by support by two businesses who have decided to sponsor the club and help the team get off the ground.

The team is coached by Anth Atkinson who realised girls in the area weren’t getting enough game time due to lack of girls football teams and so he decided to set up the under 13s team to offer more opportunities to play.

He said: “These girls were sitting on the sidelines every weekend in the freezing cold never getting any game time so it was time we gave them the opportunity to play football.

"The girls come from different schools across the area and all have a great bond with each other and get on well.”

Setting up a local team, Anth was keen to find local businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the club and he was able to find two businesses in the borough who were more than happy to help.

Bhojana, an Indian takeaway in Jarrow, and JCS Hire in Hebburn are the new sponsors of the club. Bhojana has its names on the strips as well donating meal vouchers and JCS Hire donated £300 to the club which will allow them to purchase training kits for the girls.

Mizamul Islam of Bhojana said: “I was happy to sponsor the team, you hear a lot of boys and men’s football teams but never many girls and thought this was the best opportunity to do so.”

The club is currently playing in the nine versus nine Northumberland League and is still looking for some more girls in years seven and eight to join the team.

Training takes place on Wednesday evenings 6pm-7pm at Clegwell and Hartleyburn Hub and match days are on Saturday mornings at their home ground, Hedworthfield Community Association. Away days can take play anywhere in Northumberland.

Any parents or guardians of young girls who would like to find out more or join the team can contact Anth on 07779347041.

