The branch, in Fowler Street, earned platinum status in the annual Feefo 2021 Trusted Service awards, for going above and beyond with its customer service.

The awards, created by customer insights technology company Feefo, are a showcase for those with exceptional service, with the platinum tier awarded to companies that achieve a Feefo Gold award three years in succession.

Chris Harrison, managing director at Dawson & Sanderson, said: “This national award is fabulous news and a tribute to our staff who have worked tirelessly these last two years during the pandemic. It is no mean feat to have excelled in the toughest of years to attain the highly coveted Platinum status.

Staff at the South Shields branch of Dawson & Sanderson. L-R Kerry Wafer, Lorraine Hood, James Askew, Donna Raji, Gemma Hunter, Ian Mcewan.

“During 2021 our staff made sure that all our customers either rebooked their holiday or received the refunds in the quickest amount of time. Once holidays were back up and running, we offered every one of our customers help with passenger locator forms and booking tests.

“When customers collected their tickets, we made sure they had everything needed to make their travel as easy as possible. We gained a lot of new customers by offering this service as no other travel company was doing this at the time.”

Director of customer success at Feefo, Steph Heasman, said: “This year has been like no other and it’s only right that we recognise the businesses that excelled despite the massive challenges faced. To win a Trusted Service Award in this context demonstrates incredible performance and is a real badge of pride for any company.”

