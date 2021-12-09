South Tyneside building firm scoops top award

DW Construction Co-Directiors Joanna & Dariusz Wisniewski with Cllr Mark Walsh.

South Tyneside construction firm DW Construction Ltd was recently awarded 'Most Reliable Construction Business North East England' by BUILD Magazine. The company specialises in property extensions, conversions and full renovations across the North East.

Joanna and Dariusz Wisniewski, founders of the company were presented the award at BUILD's Construction and Engineering awards. The company received the award due to their contribution to the industry throughout the pandemic.

The pandemic presented a difficult time for DW Construction, including a three-month enforced closure and extreme shortage of materials - but the company is pleased to announce it is now flourishing and fully booked for 2022. For the remainder of 2021 and well into 2022, the business is continuing to build its network of contacts.

Joanna said: “We are incredibly pleased to accept this prestigious award as a proud North East business. As a business, we are going from strength to strength - with 2022 fully booked and recent enquiries for 2023.

"We pride ourselves on our attention to detail and take both care and pride in our work and this is reflected in our recent award."

Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy at South Tyneside Council said: "It's wonderful to see a family-run South Tyneside business go from strength to strength and be recognised for its achievements in the North East. We wish DW Construction every success and look forward to its future in the region."

