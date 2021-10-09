Shaftesbury Avenue-based Metec Cathodic Protection recently secured a £2.6million Dogger Bank wind farm contract which will mean all jobs at the firm are safe for three years.

Production manager Simon Cross said the contract involved making sacrificial anodes for the long-term protection of steel jackets and foundations against corrosion and they are used in the offshore renewable energy industry.

Production manager Simon Cross.

Sacrificial anodes are materials which easily corrode but that means the rest of the system should be relatively corrosion free.

But the Dogger Bank deal is not the only success story for Metec. It has also done work at a port in Hartlepool, Belfast, and on the Tyne.

Simon added: “We have completed eight or nine projects, with four ongoing.”

The success for Metec comes after the Italian-owned company had investment from its owners of around £4million and another proud boast of the South Tyneside firm is that all of its workforce is local.

Now Metec has been nominated for a Best of South Tyneside Award and Simon said: “We are very proud of our progress to go from six people to a staff of 40 in give years. And we are proud of how many of our people are from the area.”

If Metec was to win the award, it would be ‘prestigious for the company and it would make the staff proud,” said Simon.

