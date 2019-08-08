South Tyneside firm on Africa charity mission aiming to address gender balance
A South Tyneside based firm of accountants is aiming to help address the gender balance in Africa.
KP Simpson has become a ‘country partner’ for Coaches Across Continents (CAC) – a global non-government organisation that aims to educate young people in impoverished countries about health, leadership and female empowerment through sport.
KP, which is based in Albert Road, Jarrow, already helps CAC by doing their accountancy at a cut down rate so they have more money to help the young people.
The firm is now specifically supporting CAC’s year-long partnership with Association Internationale Femmes et Population in Cameroon.
This project is using play and sport to help achieve United Nations sustainable development goal 5: gender equality with at-risk youth in the community.
In the last six months, CAC has supported the project in creating an event on International Women’s Day which promoted female empowerment and have developed a play-based curriculum which addresses the issues in the UN development goal.
CAC founder Nick Gates said: “On behalf of CAC and our partners AIFP in Cameroon we are delighted to work with KP Simpson CPA.
“Thanks to their fantastic support we are able to offer integral resources and consultancy to AIFP as they provide life-changing educational opportunities to at-risk youth in their community through play.”
Andrew Potts, KP Simpson’s CEO explained why the firm is supporting this charity.
He said: “It’s an absolute honour to sponsor such a worthwhile charity, especially as we have worked with them for many years now.
“At KP Simpson, we often work with sports-related charities, so this fits in well with our corporate responsibility strategy very well and we look forward to working with them in the future.”
CAC help over 16 million people in over 110 countries around the world by working with governments, corporations, foundations and community based-organizations to make a difference in countries that need the help.
KP Simpson has been in business for 10 years.