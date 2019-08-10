The facility, which welcomed the public through its doors for the first time on Sunday, August 4, houses the town’s bus and Metro links under one roof.

And as another string to its bow, North East bakery chain Greggs has confirmed its plans to open a new cafe at the interchange to keep hungry passengers fed, watered and fuelled up for their journeys.

Gazette readers got in touch to share their views on the plans – and while some welcomed Greggs as a ‘fitting’ addition to the interchange, others called out for local businesses to take up a pitch instead.

Here is what you had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

Angela Court Penn: “Had a look round today and I think it’s fabulous! Think of Shields and you think of Greggs so yes very fitting for the cafe.”

Betty Ball: “May as well open more charity shops and pound shops. Bring back M&S!”

Jayne Pearson: “They really need to re-develop the town centre.”

Andy Mc: “Would be nice of a local entrepreneur was able to open a coffee shop/café instead of another Greggs but as long as it's used.”

Andrew McMann: “Hopefully this one will stock more mince pies.”

Jeff Egan: “I don't think people will be coming to Shields for shopping but when the weather is fine they flock to Shields for the beaches and the Leas, the very things Newcastle and the Metrocentre don't have.”

Gordon Fallon: “There are already couple in Shields, newsagents would be better suited.”

Have you been to visit the new interchange yet?

Angela Kane: “The seagulls will be rubbing their hands with excitement … if they had any.”

Gemma Nicholson: “How about something new or different?”

Pauline Clouston: “It’s a much-needed transport system with a covered-in bus station. Give it a chance.”

Pamela Sharp: “No toilet and no clock at least it’s getting a cafe!”

Pete Davies: “Will it have a roof over cafe part, so people aren’t robbed by the seagull mafia?”

Ann Wilkinson: “That will help the obesity crisis no end.”