Climb & Conquer welcomes Head of Growth

Search Marketing agency, Climb & Conquer, has announced the appointment of Cameron Keegan-Wood as its new Head of Growth.

Cameron brings a wealth of experience in business development and strategy, gained in senior roles at Visualsoft and THG Ingenuity, as well as advisory roles, ideally placing him to guide the agency’s future expansion as it heads towards its target of £1.3m in the next financial year.

This appointment marks a significant step for remote-first Climb & Conquer as the agency embarks on its first-ever Outbound Strategy. Having historically relied on strong inbound demand – largely thanks to its successful SEO practices and top Google rankings – the agency is now ready to proactively engage with new markets and verticals and be more targeted in its approach.

As Head of Growth, Cameron will oversee all commercial activities, focusing on the creation and development of a dedicated sales department. This includes optimising the agency’s sales pipeline, from lead generation to closing deals, while also exploring new business development initiatives and partnerships.

Beyond new client acquisition, Cameron will be enhancing Climb & Conquer’s white-label offering and leveraging the agency’s strong referral network for further expansion.

Shane Parkins, Founder of Climb & Conquer explains the reasoning behind the new role and Cameron’s appointment, saying:

"The whole recruitment side of Climb & Conquer is centred on hiring passionate, ambitious, and great people into the business and letting them get on with what they do best, with as much support as they need. Cam is one of those unique individuals who is an expert in his field, bursting with ideas and just needed strong operational backing.

“The passion he has for the industry, how he presents himself, and his ability to provide genuine solutions made him a candidate we wanted to represent the agency as we take strides towards building our sales function. We're only a short time into Cam starting with us, and the entire team is buzzing with the opportunities he’s already unlocking."

Cameron Keegan-Wood added:

I’m eager to hit the ground running. Climb & Conquer stood out to me because it is unapologetically laser-focused on results – without the fluff and fanfare that can be commonplace in the industry. This results-driven culture is deeply embedded in both the way the team operates and the way the agency serves clients.

“It's a unique opportunity to be a part of a business at this exciting stage of growth, which reminds me of where other big-name agencies were 5 years ago. That’s a rare chance to scale, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The agency, which works with clients in both eCommerce and Lead Generation, notably leading footwear brand Mallet London and nationally recognised multi-service car management platform, MotorEasy, has also taken on its first office premises in Sedgefield as it continues to expand at a rapid pace.

Whilst remaining a remote-first business with a team based across the UK, the new office provides a space for local staff to work from, if they choose, as well as a meeting and collaboration space for clients to visit.