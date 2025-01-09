Hebburn care home is proud to be pit stop for emergency services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barchester’s Bedewell Grange care home in Hebburn is proud to provide a much-needed pit stop for all local emergency services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At any time of the day or night, hard-working emergency workers can call into the care home to get a hot or cold drink and a tasty bite to eat either to have at the home or to take away with them if time is tight.

Everyone at Bedewell Grange is delighted to be able to offer this service to our wonderful emergency crews to thank them for all that they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When crews come to Bedewell Grange, they are always so glad of a drink and a rest if there is time so staff and residents decided to extend this offer to all emergency teams in the area and they want to spread the word that all blue light staff are always welcome to stop in for a rest and some refreshment.

BHC

The home has prepared snack bags to keep on hand should a crew have no time to rest and just need to grab a bag and go.

Rebecca Travis, Senior General Manager for Bedewell Grange said: “We all know how hard our emergency services work and how much we rely on them. We wanted to say thank you for all that they do to protect and support us and this is our way of giving back.

"We want our local emergency services to know they are always welcome here at Bedewell Grange”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedewell Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential care and specialist dementia care.