South Tyneside FORDY RUNS Running Club

Free social running club in Hebburn, South Tyneside for all ability runners to promote fitness, health and mental health. It was set up during COVID to keep fit and it continued since 2020!

The FORDY RUNS Running Club was originally set up by Chris Ford, a father who felt out of shape following the birth of his daughters.

It has expanded into the largest, most inclusive free to join, running group in the UK, with over 50 local 'satellite' clubs set up across the country.

During the lockdown in August, 2020, I started running a bit more as my daily exercise. Soon, I was bored and tired of running alone. I was supported by Chris Ford to set up the first NORTH EAST FORDY RUNS Satellite club in Hebburn, South Tyneside.

4 years on, we are still going strong and the people in the group have become a running family!

The aim is to offer members all the benefits of being an England Athletic affiliated club (if sign up to be an Athletic affiliated member otherwise social member is free to join), free for all ability runners to join, focusing on inclusivity, promoting health, fitness and mental wellness.

The FORDY RUNS is the largest running club in the UK. It has a unique hybrid model that combines a Global Run Crew and Satellite Clubs, meaning you can meet fellow Fordy's wherever you go.

The weekly free social run is providing more opportunities for runners of all levels to join the group and offering a relaxed environment to enjoy running with like-minded individuals. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, you're more than welcome to be a part of our community. Fordy Runs is all about inclusivity, having fun, and embracing the joy of running together!

The South Tyneside Satellite FORDY RUNS running club meet on Tuesday between 6 - 7pm at the War Memorial in the middle of the Carr Ellison park, Hebburn.

For your first run, no need to book, you can just turn up. We are looking forward to seeing more new people joining us.

Yan Cunningham