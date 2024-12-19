Specsavers offers free eye and ear checks to people experiencing homelessness in Newcastle as South Shields director volunteers

Optical staff from Specsavers in South Shields spent time volunteering to give free eye tests and advice to people experiencing homelessness at a special Crisis at Christmas eye care clinic in Newcastle on Monday, December 16.

Optometrist Caroline Angell, who is also a director at the Jarrow store, saw nine people, several of whom needed new glasses or hearing checks. Dispensing optician Sarah Joyce and optical assistant Jan Morris also volunteered.

The special clinic is part of a nationwide initiative from Specsavers to improve access to eye care for people experiencing homelessness or facing other barriers to care - whether financial, residential or not being eligible for NHS support.

One in three people who experience homelessness need glasses, so the clinic, which is one of many running at Crisis centres throughout the country, offers an invaluable service to those experiencing eye and vision problems,1 yet encounter obstacles to receiving eye care.

Specsavers staff Caroline Angell, Jan Morris and Sarah Joyce.

Ophthalmic Director at Specsavers Jarrow and South Shields, Caroline Angell, says: !Every day, we improve people’s quality of life by helping them achieve better sight and hearing.

"Unfortunately, for the thousands of people facing homelessness in the UK, it can be incredibly difficult to get access to this care. Working to improve this is very much a key tenet of our founding vision - to make expert care accessible to all of us."

As a charity working to end homelessness, Crisis supports thousands of people with education and training, and helps with housing, employment, and health. Through its services across Britain, the charity helps people find a path out of homelessness for good.

Matt Downie, Crisis Chief Executive, adds: "We know that people facing homelessness meet significant barriers when trying to access the healthcare they need and can go years without having an eye test, putting them at risk of developing serious eye health conditions.

"Being able to connect the people we support at Christmas to vital health care services plays a huge part in someone’s first step out of homelessness. That is why we’re incredibly grateful to be working with Specsavers to deliver much needed eye tests, ear checks and advice."

As well as running eye and ear care clinics at Crisis outreach centres, Specsavers is collaborating with Vision Care for Homeless People, Big Issue and other homelessness services to create long-term solutions to remove healthcare barriers for people who are experiencing homelessness.

Specsavers is also calling for changes to government policy to remove unnecessary barriers that make it difficult for people experiencing homelessness to access the eye care they need.

Long term plans include influencing policy and systems so people experiencing homelessness have access to free ear checks, eye tests and glasses, home-visits and replacement glasses if broken, lost or stolen.

Anyone who wishes to donate to Crisis this Christmas, can donate via this link: http://www.crisis.org.uk/CrisisAtChristmas2024