Still crazy after all these years

Forty years after first reunion youth club still strong

Talbot Road Methodist Church Youth Club was the place to be during the 1955-1965 era when George Tait was the club Leader and in 1986 the first reunion took place in South Shields . This event was recorded in the Shields Gazette on1st September 1986

Many marriages and lasting friendships were formed during that time and many have survived to this day some sixty years on. and testiment to this is the latest Youth Club Reunion which took place on Saturday 10th August and was attended by approximately thirty past members and although a lot still live locally several had travelled long distances to be present and to enjoy the fun of meeting old friends and getting up to date with all the goings on since the last reunion.