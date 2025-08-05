Talented electrician from Stockton on Tees reaches semi-finals in national competition

Andrew Clough from Stockton on Tees is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson.

Andrew will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists where the overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Andrew Clough, an electrician from Stockton on Tees, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Andrew, 44, who owns Clough Electrical Contractors Ltd, has worked as an electrician for 24 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Andrew apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

Andrew set up his successful family business four years ago and works to support the local community and elderly customers. With a workforce of 17 people, including four apprentices and two adult learners, Andrew believes in going the extra mile for customers and giving back to the local community in every way possible.

The semi-final stage will see Andrew compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will then be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live, after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Andrew says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about the electrical trade and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”