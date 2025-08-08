Ibizia Final Boss: Social media sensation believed to be from North East

@ibizaFinalBoss1/X

It is believed a new social media star is from the North East after his standout style was discovered in Ibiza.

Dubbed the ‘Ibiza Final Boss’ by social media users, the man was filmed just a few days ago and has now taken over internet discourse.

The initial video starring the clubber was posted to the TikTok account of mens fashion shop Zero Six West on the island, who also sell club tickets for events across the party island.

It shows who we now know as the Ibiza Final Boss, real name Jack Kay, dancing in a thick gold chain and vest top with a bag strap across his shoulder with a distinguishable haircut.

The clip now has 20 million views on TikTok alone. The caption reads: “Does anyone know this absolute legend coz weve got 2 free guestlists with his name on it!”

As virality ensued, the search started for the mystery man, and it has now been confirmed to be Jack Kay, although very little else is known about him.

There is one key piece of information however - he’s from Newcastle.

Kay now has social media pages including a TikTok account with over 20,000 followers, and is living the lifestyle to match.

He recently posted a video of him and his friends getting into a private jet saying he is “on his way” back to the island in a distinctly geordie accent.

“The Ibiza Final Boss has been revealed.. and he's a local lad.. ive never been more proud of the region” said one X user, while another has added: “If I was one of the producers of Geordie shore, I'd be pulling out all the stops to get the Ibiza final boss on the show.”