Sam Fender and Newcastle United players have been praising each other’s work following the Carabao Cup final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Shields singer-songwriter posted a selection of photos from his Sunday night show in addition to an image of the star in a Newcastle shirt and scarf before the gig.

Fender was in Berlin as part of his European tour and watched the game on a screen with his band in the venue before performing to a huge German crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Fender will be performing at St James Park again this summer. | Niall Lea

“Already got emotional today” said the star before kick off on social media, adding “shed some tears.”

Fender then took to the stage in Germany, changing one of his lyrics to “Who is god? His name is Dan Burn” as Fender and his band played the full set in their Newcastle United shirts.

The star’s most recent social media post has seen some interaction from Newcastle United players with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães commenting “Howay mannnnn!! We deserved it.”

Fender returned to the platform, replying “You were all f***ing incredible. Newcastle legends forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimarães has gone viral following the result after his post-match interview with Sky Sports. Directly after lifting the trophy he said: “It’s one of the best days of my life; they deserve it. I said, for them this is like the World Cup. People who’ve died, people who’ve grown up and they’ve not seen Newcastle as Champions and now they’ve seen it.”

Fans are now calling for Fender to have the Carabao Cup trophy as a special guest on stage when he headlines St James Park later this year. He will be playing three shows at the home of Newcastle United.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.