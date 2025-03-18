Sam Fender and Newcastle United players share heartwarming comments following Carabao Cup victory
The North Shields singer-songwriter posted a selection of photos from his Sunday night show in addition to an image of the star in a Newcastle shirt and scarf before the gig.
Fender was in Berlin as part of his European tour and watched the game on a screen with his band in the venue before performing to a huge German crowd.
“Already got emotional today” said the star before kick off on social media, adding “shed some tears.”
Fender then took to the stage in Germany, changing one of his lyrics to “Who is god? His name is Dan Burn” as Fender and his band played the full set in their Newcastle United shirts.
The star’s most recent social media post has seen some interaction from Newcastle United players with Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimarães commenting “Howay mannnnn!! We deserved it.”
Fender returned to the platform, replying “You were all f***ing incredible. Newcastle legends forever.
Guimarães has gone viral following the result after his post-match interview with Sky Sports. Directly after lifting the trophy he said: “It’s one of the best days of my life; they deserve it. I said, for them this is like the World Cup. People who’ve died, people who’ve grown up and they’ve not seen Newcastle as Champions and now they’ve seen it.”
Fans are now calling for Fender to have the Carabao Cup trophy as a special guest on stage when he headlines St James Park later this year. He will be playing three shows at the home of Newcastle United.
