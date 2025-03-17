Newcastle United supporting celebrities celebrated into the night on Sunday as the club won its first major trophy since the 1950s.

Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak put Eddie Howe’s side on their way to Carabao Cup Final success on Sunday evening and plenty of famous faces were watching, both at Wembley Stadium and across the world.

North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender is currently touring across Europe and was unable to attend the final due to a Berlin gig on the night of the fixture, but took to social media throughout the day.

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier lift the Carabao Cup trophy with team-mates following victory at Wembley Stadium over Liverpool. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

“Already got emotional today” said the star before kick off, adding “shed some tears.”

By full time he returned to Instagram, saying “That’s me gone again, ****ing hell.

“Best day ever” he added. “We deserved it. 70 Years. The clock has been reset.”

The star then took to the stage in Germany, changing one of his lyrics to “Who is god? His name is Dan Burn” as Fender and his band played the full set in their Newcastle United shirts.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec were at Wembley for the day, tearing up at full time as they also took to Instagram stories. “Well, we did it, get in there!”

“This is the best day of my life, well, aside from the wedding, and the kids, but it’s one of the best days of my life! added Dec.

Toon legend Alan Shearer was also in attendance, taking to an executive box instead of being part of a TV broadcast, he posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Toon Toon arrrmyyyyyyyyy. Ah man. Did the Geordies deserve that or what That was f***ing amazing” he posted.

The former striker who has also managed the club added in a later post “I know I’m p***ed but ……. Liverpool are a great club and will win the league and have been brilliant this season but the Geordies absolutely smashed them today and deserved it.”

Chris Dobey, 2023 Darts Masters Champion was also at the fixture. He posted a video before kick off from his spot within the Newcastle fanbase and later go on to post “Sir Eddie Howe” following the full time whistle. Fans also got photos with the sportsman throughout the afternoon inside Wembley.

Former sportsperson and current TV star Gabby Logan was also in attendance at Wembley, and posted a video from her seat at full time with the caption “we did it!” Despite Logan’s father being former Leeds United and Coventry City midfielder Terry Yorath, the TV presenter became a Newcastle United fan after moving to Durham for University.

TV and podcast host Jake Humphrey, while famously supporting Norwich City, was also at the game in support of Toon boss Eddie Howe.

“Privileged to be in with the Geordies today” the East Anglia man said on X.

“From the moment Seb and I walked into Wembley the Newcastle end was dominating the atmosphere. Loud, proud, this was their everything. And they did it. The wait is over. Delighted for Eddie, for the club and their brilliant fans.”

