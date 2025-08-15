Watch as Robbie Williams says he can't wait to return to the North East for Come Together Festival in Newcastle

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:06 BST
Robbie Williams has sent a message to his North East fans ahead of his return to the region next week.

Recording a message ahead of Come Together Festival, which is set to take place on Newcastle’s Town Moor from Wednesday, August 20.

The festival will run over two days, with Williams headlining one day and American rockers Kings Of Leon headlining the other.

placeholder image
Lisa Ferguson

This is due to be the former Take That member’s first show in the North East in over 20 years, with fans’ excitement at fever pitch ahead of the ‘Angels’ star’s return.

“Toon armyyyy” he says to kick off the pre-recorded video.

“Hello to the good people of Newcsatle. It is only one month until I see you at the Town Moor with some incredible artists playing before me.”

The full day of music will include sets from Kaiser Chiefs, Perrie, The Lottery Winners as well as a series of local talent such as singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin.

The star goes on to explain one-day tickets are still available.

Come Together Festival is expected to be one of the biggest music festivals the North East has seen on the Town Moor in Newcastle with three stages of live entertainment.

The second day of the event, which will be headlined by Kings Of Leon, will come on Friday, August 22 with support from Courteeners, They Reytons, The Snuts and more.

