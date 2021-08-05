Action call over 'poor family' school exclusions

School exclusions call

Charities say childen are getting into trouble because their families cannot afford uniforms and equipment, or are struggling to provide food or heating at home.

Figures from the Department for Education show schools in South Tyneside excluded students who were eligible for free school meals 309 times during the 2019/20 academic year.

That equates to 5.5 exclusions for every 100 children entitled to the meals – three times higher than the 1.7% for children not eligible for free school meals.

Just for Kids Law – which help to families contest exclusions – said exclusions worsen the situation for disadvantaged children, putting them further behind on their education and potentially leading them into crime.

Louise King, director of policy and campaigns, said: "Too often we see children who have been excluded because of circumstances beyond their control –whose families struggle to pay for uniforms and equipment and are struggling for essentials like food and heating.

“The Government needs to provide better financial support to families, put in place behavioural support in schools and give children an opportunity to challenge "unfair decisions" on exclusions.

"The Government needs to urgently reform the deeply flawed school exclusions system," she added.