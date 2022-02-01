Event to offer insight into life as an apprentice as NHS opens up chance to get on the career ladder

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is looking to develop the next generation of NHS workers as it begins its search for apprentices.

The newcomers will play a vital role of working in the front line of the NHS as it recovers from the pandemic. Most of the upcoming openings will be in health care support, administration and in crafts people roles, with schemes ranging from one year to four.

The session will also help mark National Apprenticeship Week and is particularly geared towards those preparing to finish Years 11 or 13, as well as college students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Dennis Little, the Trust’s Head of Workforce Development and Education, said: “Our apprenticeship schemes are always very popular.

“It’s a great opportunity to develop a rewarding career in the NHS and gain a recognised qualification at the same time.

“The pandemic has shone a light on the amazing contribution that those working in the NHS have made and what a rewarding career it can be.

“If you are looking to make a difference and are passionate about helping us provide outstanding services, come along and talk to us and see how we can support you.”

The event will showcase opportunities available later in 2022, with current and previous apprentices on hand to chat about their experience of working in the NHS and answer any questions.

The information evening will take place on Wednesday, February 9, at the Education Centre in Sunderland Royal Hospital. Event organisers have set up 30 minute time slots between 4pm and 7pm. For further information about the event or to book a place email over your details to [email protected]

Due to COVID restrictions, those interested in attending must state at the time of booking if they wish to bring along one other person with them and only those who reserve a place will be able to attend the event.

Guests will be able to find out about what the jobs on offer entail and entry requirements as well as details of how to apply.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.