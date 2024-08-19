Gateshead Catholic School, Cardinal Hume, celebrates top Sixth Form results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sixth Form students at Cardinal Hume Catholic School have received stunning results this year, achieving the most impressive outcomes in the school’s history. Following the school’s Ofsted Outstanding judgement in May, the Class of 2024 leave the school justly rewarded for their efforts as they embark on their next steps.

Over a third of all A Levels were at graded A* or A, with the number at A* far exceeding the national average. There was a plethora of standout performances – 20% of students received the very top grades across all subjects, which is truly exceptional. 64% of results were graded A* to B and 85% A*-C. Moreover, in vocational qualifications 96% of grades were either Distinction*, Distinction or Merit, with an average grade of Distinction overall. Those studying Tech Levels averaged a Distinction*.

Headteacher Brendan Robson commented, “We are delighted that our exceptional students are now able to progress to the next stage of their studies or employment – testament to their talent, hard work and dedication throughout their studies. High quality qualifications open doors for people. I am very proud to see such high numbers going on to top universities, degree apprenticeships and meaningful employment.”

It is expected that, nationally, there will be a drop in the number of the very top grades awarded, but students here have bucked the trend with more A* and A grades awarded than ever before.

Caitlin achieved A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Chemistry, and an A in Physics. She said, “I’m so happy to be going to Durham to study Physics.”

Lauren, who secured her place reading History at Oxford by picking up an A* in History and A grades in Fine Art and English Literature, said “I’m very happy. I feel like I’ve been through a lot to get these results, but it’s been worth it.”

Daniel was rewarded with 3 A* grades in Mathematics, Further Mathematics and Computer Science, achieving his goal of studying Mathematics at Durham.

Cecilia’s A* grades in English Literature and Fine Art, as well as a grade A in Spanish, allows her to fulfil her ambition of studying English Language and Literature at Oxford.

Lee’s A* grades across all subjects – Physics, Mathematics and Further Mathematics – left him extremely happy as he secured his place at Durham to study Mathematics.

Isobel achieved a clean sweep of A* grades in Spanish, Geography and Mathematics, securing her place at Cambridge to study Geography.

Anna, who achieved A* grades across the board in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics will go off to Durham to study Chemistry.

Richard is going off to study Music at Cambridge after picking up A* grades in Music and English Literature, and a grade A in Politics.

Georgina was thrilled to secure her place at Newcastle to study Geography after scoring excellent grades in DT, Geography and Psychology, while Nora and Grace will go off to Kings College, London.

Josh A*s in Physics and Mathematics and a grade A in Chemistry left him very happy: “I’m very excited about starting my Physics degree at Durham.”

Abbie’s A grades in Geography and RE, plus a Distinction* in Science, left her very happy as she opened her results. She is looking forward to studying Theology and Religion at Durham.

Thomas, rewarded with A*s in Mathematics and Further Mathematics and an A in Physics, beamed, “I’m ecstatic to get into Durham and excited for the next chapter.”

Abi, Fintan, Harry, Hannah, George and Oliver are just a handful of other students receiving grades A* and A across the board.

Mr Robson summed up, “This group of young people have been exemplary throughout their time at Cardinal Hume and have been justly rewarded today – I wish them every success in their future endeavours.”