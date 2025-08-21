GCSE Success at St Wilfrid’s RC College

Pupils and staff at St Wilfrid’s RC College, part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, are celebrating another year of strong GCSE results. An impressive 75% of all grades were at Grade 4 or above, with a significant increase in the number of students achieving strong passes in both English and maths. Notably, the proportion of students securing Grade 5 or higher in maths rose by 10% compared to last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Headteacher Catherine Lennox praised the achievements, saying: “Our fantastic pupils continue to shine! Their excellent results are a testament to their attitude, resilience, and months of hard work. Many of our pupils will be returning to our highly successful Sixth Form, where we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow and thrive. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and hope they enjoy a well-deserved day of celebration with their families and friends.”

Among the many success stories, Anisa Hussain, who earned a suite of Grade 8s and 9s, said: “I’m really happy. Two years of hard work has really paid off. I’m going to spend time with my family to celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Gray, who achieved an outstanding set of results including five Grade 9s, said: “I’m honestly speechless.” Lily Manuel, who secured five Grade 9s, shared, “I’m so happy that my hard work paid off. I'm going to stay at St Wilfrid’s and study science.”

Jack Saveraux

Jack Saveraux celebrated a combination of Grade 9s, 8s, and a Distinction in BTEC Sport*, saying: “I’m so pleased I got the grades I wanted and that my hard work paid off.” The whole school community is proud of every one of their pupils and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

If you’re a school leaver interested in joining St Wilfrid’s Sixth Form this September, please contact [email protected] for enrolment details. Their Year 6 open evening is on Thursday 2 October 2025. The sixth form open evening is on Monday the 16October 2025.

For more information, please visit www.bccet.org.uk