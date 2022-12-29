Children from Dunn Street Primary School took part in the Green Transformation Day. Schools involved in the project tried tree-planting, bird watching and nature-based arts and crafts with pupils, teachers, ecologists and volunteers.

For Dunn Street it was the culmination of a year of hard work on the Connecting Schools to Nature project, which given 10,000 schoolchildren across 47 primary schools greater connection with nature this year.

Dunn Street pupils in Early Years and Key Stage One had encounters with mammals, insects and birds in Jarrow.

Green Transformation Day came after a year of hard work at Dunn Street. It included outdoor lessons in the better weather.

The youngsters studied how what we do impacts local wildlife, nature and the environment. They experienced camera trap footage, bird boxes, feeders, planting, litter picking and what lies beneath the surface.

The children have gained great scientific understanding from the project, fostering a love for nature, exploration and how to make changes in their lives to protect their world as they grow up.

It has opened the door to nature in school grounds through wildlife-friendly activities such as creating wildflower meadows, building hedgehog highways and installing insect hotels.

They have been “thoroughly engaged in their learning” and their first-hand experiences and opportunities in 2022.

Dun Street's camera trap caught some amazing images, including this night footage of a fox.

Michelle Trotter, a teacher at Dunn Street Primary, said: “This has changed the way our children look after our environment. Children regularly ask for the litter pickers and to look after our hedgehogs daily. They are excited to learn and to know more about the natural world.

“The equipment has been amazing to use. I’ve shown camera trap images to the whole school and staff who were blown away with what we found.”

The North East schools initiative is a pilot project and, if shown to be successful, is expected to be rolled out across the country.

Chris Jeffs of the British Ecological Society said: “A love of and connection with the natural world often starts with an inspiring experience.

“In this project we provide opportunities for school pupils to really experience nature and, importantly, to see how small wildlife-friendly interventions can lead to positive changes.”

The project has seen pupils out in all weathers.