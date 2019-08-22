Jarrow School pupils celebrate bumper crop of GCSEs
Jarrow pupils have been celebrating after achieving a bumper crop of GCSEs.
Jarrow School in Field Terrace saw 60% of students who accessed the mainstream curriculum achieving 9 – 4 grades in English and maths. 74% achieved 9 – 4 grades in English with 66% of students achieving 9 – 4 grades in maths.
Head teacher Jill Gillies said there had also been some outstanding individual performances and thanked both pupils and staff for their "tireless" work for which she was "enormously grateful".
"Students also achieved some excellent results in a number of different subject areas and we are particularly pleased with our triple science results with a significant number of students achieving the top grades 9 – 7," she said.
"Our design technology, computer science and business studies results are also extremely pleasing with some very positive progress scores. Obtaining good GCSE results is not easy and our students have worked extremely hard in the various subjects."