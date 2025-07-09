North Shields students help welcome refugees

Students from a North Shields school joined a host of organisations and groups from across the region that came together to discuss ways in which they could better welcome and support refugees and asylum seekers.

Isabella Clennell and Hugo Ni were among the Year 9 students representing St Thomas More Catholic High School at the North Tyneside Young People’s Welcome Summit, where other attendees included Acorn Nursery, Show Racism the Red Card, Walking with Wallsend, and North East Museums.

“The summit was an amazing day to connect with others, and it was interesting to hear the different issues other schools were facing and what they were doing to tackle these,” the two students said.

“We also took part in team-building activities that helped us to find common ground with each other. One activity had us quickly get into groups according to shared interests. Some of the groups included ‘Football Fans’, ‘Purple Lovers’, and ‘Blackcurrant Cravers’.”

St Thomas More is in the process of becoming a School of Sanctuary within the City of Sanctuary network, with the pupils attending the Summit all members of the St Thomas More Schools of Sanctuary Student Group.

“Wherever we come from. We all have a right to feel safe,” said Chris Hill, Modern Foreign Languages Teacher at the school, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust. “That’s why, city by city, community by community, we are building a more welcoming UK for people rebuilding their lives here.”

“Schools are the heart of our communities, and are central to building a better, fairer, and kinder society for everyone,” he continued. “This year, we are working towards becoming a School of Sanctuary.

“A School of Sanctuary educates the whole school community about the experiences and realities of people who have been forced to flee, encourages a culture of welcome and safety for people seeking sanctuary, and plays an active role in this.”

“We found it fascinating to learn about the work that is done across the region to support different communities,” added Isabella and Hugo on their experience at the Summit.

“During the day, we worked together to come up with a list of key challenges students at our school might face when they join us, as well as considering possible solutions. Following the Summit, we have been working on these back in school.

“The purpose of our student group in school is to work together to make St Thomas More an even more welcoming place for all, and we look forward to doing as much as we can to make this happen.”