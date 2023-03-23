Robot dog surprised Tyne and Wear Metro passengers by boarding a train to Newcastle

The University of Sunderland’s robot dog gave Tyne and Wear Metro passengers a surprise when he boarded a train this week.

Bernard the Robot Dog joined the University of Sunderland in 2021, to promote the University’s Faculty of Technology at open days and recruitment events. The robot dog showcases the ability of technology and how it can be used to solve tasks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (March 21), Bernard the Robot Dog travelled to Newcastle via a Tyne and Wear Metro, jumping on at the University metro station in Sunderland, alongside his proud owner Professor John Murray, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology.

Professor John Murray and Bernard at University station, Sunderland.

Professor John Murray said of the journey with computerised Bernard: “I think the passengers were surprised to see a robot dog on the Metro and many were keen to have their photo taken with him. During the journey there were many questions about what he’s for and what he can do.”

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Bernard the Robot Dog onto the Tyne and Wear Metro. What an amazing piece of technology that the University has there to showcase what can be achieved with modern day robotics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bernard certainly turned a few heads when our customers spotted him heading down into the station and then along the platform to wait for a train. They couldn’t wait to take a few selfies, and they were really in awe of what they were seeing. There was a mixture of delight and surprise. He is welcome on the Metro any time because he made a lot of people’s day, whether young or old.”

Bernard the Robot Dog’s colour scheme is black and yellow, matching the Tyne and Wear metro colour schemes. Huw added: “The visit showed just how far robot technology has advanced. Bernard even made our trains show their age, and his yellow colour scheme was a nice nod to the modern new fleet of Stadler trains we are bringing into service later this year.”