South Shields nursery children smile in support of Comic Relief
Little learners donned red noses and red clothes to support Comic Relief in colour and style.
Nurserytime South Shields joined in the fun and showed their support for the national fundraising day.
Events across the country on and around March 18, 2022, saw almost £43million raised for Red Nose Day 2022.
Organisers said donations have never felt more needed than they do now, as millions of people across the country struggle with the rising cost of living as we recover from the pandemic, and the devastating crisis in Ukraine has left everyone shocked and saddened.
And staff and children at Nurserytime were thrilled to be part of the national drive to help others.
Manager Helen Coulson said: “Nurserytime marked Comic Relief by inviting all children and staff to wear red.
"They did lots of red nose themed activities all day and had lots of fun, all while raising money for Comic Relief.”