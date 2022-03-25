South Shields nursery children smile in support of Comic Relief

Staff and children at Nurserytime South Shields.

Nurserytime South Shields joined in the fun and showed their support for the national fundraising day.

Events across the country on and around March 18, 2022, saw almost £43million raised for Red Nose Day 2022.

Organisers said donations have never felt more needed than they do now, as millions of people across the country struggle with the rising cost of living as we recover from the pandemic, and the devastating crisis in Ukraine has left everyone shocked and saddened.

And staff and children at Nurserytime were thrilled to be part of the national drive to help others.

Manager Helen Coulson said: “Nurserytime marked Comic Relief by inviting all children and staff to wear red.