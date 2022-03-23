University of Sunderland wants former students to join in 30th anniversary celebrations - how to take part

The celebrations will officially take place in September and include exhibitions, reunion dinners and garden parties.

To mark the occasion alongside current students, the city’s university would like to hear from its former graduates to find out what they are doing now, their experience of studying at the university and how their lives have changed.

A spokesperson for the University said: "We would basically like to hear from anyone who has a story of interest from their time with us."Perhaps you met your husband or wife here and have gone on to have children who may have even studied with us too. Maybe you have gone on to work in your dream job, or maybe your life changed in some way while you were with us.

"We would love to hear your stories of life at the University, as well as see any pictures you may have from that time."

The University was originally founded in 1901 as Sunderland Technical College and was awarded university status in 1992. It has five campuses including two in Sunderland, one in London and a “satellite campus in Northallerton”.

Home to 23,500 students, the university has now evolved to an international educational institution with a campus in Hong Kong and students studying accredited University of Sunderland courses in 15 different countries.

The University spokesperson added: "No matter where you are in the world now, we would like to hear about your time at Sunderland.

"Our University has a rich alumni community, from Radio 1 presenter Jordan North to Dr Andrew Singleton who is leading one of the world’s top research teams, tackling neurological diseases."

Former students are asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected] to share their stories.

The University of Sunderland was awarded its university status in 1992.

The University describes itself as a “life-changing institution which welcomes all with talent into higher education and supports students in reaching their potential through its strategic ambitions to be student-focused, professions-facing and society-shaping”.

