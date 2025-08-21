A leading South Tyneside councillor has congratulated pupils on their GCSE results.

Year 11 pupils across South Tyneside are receiving their GCSE results today (Thursday, August 21) ahead of taking their next steps in education.

Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families Social Care and Education and Skills at South Tyneside Council, has praised pupils in the borough for their results.

She said: "Congratulations to all the young people across South Tyneside receiving their GCSE results today.

“This is a significant milestone, and you should be proud of everything you’ve accomplished.

“Your dedication and perseverance have brought you this far, and whatever your next steps may be – further education, training, or employment – there is support available to help you make informed choices.

“Our Connexions service is here to guide you through your options and help you take that next step with confidence.

“Well done to you all!"

Connexions South Tyneside is available on (0191) 424 6690/6657 or via email at: [email protected].

You can view the ‘Your Next Steps' prospectus and support available on the Council’s website at: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/yournextsteps.