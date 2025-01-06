Amber Cold Health Alert issued for North East with increased risk of deaths
Whilst the snow in parts of the North East is melting, the Met Office is forecasting sub-zero overnight temperatures for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside up until the weekend.
Between Tuesday (January 7) and Friday, daytime temperatures across the region are expected to rise to just one and two degrees Celsius.
The Amber Alert is in place from midday today (January 6) until Sunday January 12.
A UK Health and Security Agency spokesperson said: “Forecast weather is expected to have significant impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.
“We may also see impacts on younger age groups with a likely increase in demand for health services.
“Temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes and clinics are at risk of dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks and there will be challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C, leading to more risk to vulnerable people
“There may also be staffing issues due to external factors such as travel delays.”
