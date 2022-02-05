Care home staff and residents open up about their mental health

Time to Talk Day is a day dedicated to breaking down barriers and talking openly about mental health.

Organisers say by having conversation, it will help put an end to those feeling isolated and lonely that too many people with mental health problems experience.

The staff and residents at Bedewell Grange Care Home got into the spirit of the day by discussing their own mental health and how they have been affected by the challenging times we have all faced. Mental health issues affect one in four people so it is important to open up about how you are feeling and share your problems and anxieties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You are stronger than you think

General Manager, Rebecca Travis said: “We have had a challenging time so we all really appreciated having the opportunity to discuss our feelings and share our experiences. Time to Talk Day is a great initiative, talking is a brilliant way to help everyone feel more positive.”

The care home offers varied life enrichment programme which keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential and dementia on both a long term and short term basis.

It is working hard to ensure all new residents and staff are vaccinated before entering the care home.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.