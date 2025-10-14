This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Covid cases have been increasing ahead of winter 🤧

Cases of Covid and the flu are increasing ahead of winter.

Latest data from the UKHSA reveals Covid has shown ‘increasing activity’.

Two new Covid strains are now the most dominant in the UK.

Latest data from the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has revealed an “increasing activity” in Covid cases.

Covid and flu cases have been increasing ahead of winter, with positive cases in a hospital setting reaching 12.9% compared to 11.7% the week prior, as well as an increase in hospitalisations from 4.65 per 100,000 compared to 3.41 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Two new Covid strains are thought to be behind the surge, with Stratus and Nimbus now the most dominant variants in the UK.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “The first weekly surveillance report of the 2025/26 season shows that both flu and COVID-19 positivity continue to increase, so everyone eligible for vaccination should take it up now to ensure optimal protection.”

Symptoms of the new Covid strains reportedly include a 'razor-blade' sore throat. | Pexels, Monstera Production

What are the symptoms of the new Covid variant?

The symptoms of Covid include a new continuous cough, high temperature, loss or change of taste or sense of smell, a sore throat, headache, fatigue and nausea. However, the new strains have additional symptoms.

It is reported that many patients with the new Covid variants Stratus and Nimbus, have experienced a hoarse throat or a razor blade feeling in their throat as early symptoms.

How to soothe a ‘razor blade’ sore throat?

There is one unusual remedy that can ease the symptoms of a sore throat: manuka honey.

A study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews in 2018 found that honey may be more effective than over-the-counter treatments for children’s coughs.

Manuka honey contains Methylglyoxal (MGO), a compound that is linked to antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits. For those wanting relief from a sore throat, Manuka honey is available from the Manuka Doctor in lozenges for £10.00, or on its own 30 MGO Manuka Honey 500g jar for £11.99.

Dr Hilary Jones, GP and TV Health Expert, recommended a “teaspoon” of manuka honey to ease sore throat symptoms of Covid. Dr Hilary said: “Current NHS Covid advice is to have a teaspoon of honey for a razor blade sore throat.

“I recommend Manuka honey as this particular honey has a soothing texture and unique measurable antibacterial qualities that can help calm sore throats and support a faster recovery with no side effects whatsoever except a lovely taste in the mouth.”

You can find out more information about Covid, the signs and symptoms at NHS.UK.