Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 👨‍🎓

Freshers Week is underway for new students across the UK.

University can be a daunting time for some, with many students leaving home for the first time to study in a new city.

Support is available for students navigating this big life transition.

University is often described as the best years of your life, but the big life transition can also be a very overwhelming and stressful experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are many things that can understandably make you feel apprehensive, such as meeting new people, moving to a new city, getting to grips with a new living situation, new routines, keeping up with your studies and a social life and managing your own finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going to university is a big change, with everyone responding to it differently. If you feel overwhelmed, or things aren’t what you expected, you are not alone and there is help available. This is how you can access mental health support at university.

Freshers week can be a daunting time for students but there is support available. | LinkedIn Sales Navigator/Pexels

What mental health support is available at university?

Most universities will have a health and wellbeing office on campus, if you feel like you need emotional support, they will be able to let you know what care is available and how you can access it. Other areas to find student support include your students’ union, or your personal academic tutor.

It’s important that when you start university you register with a GP, your university may provide a medical health centre where you can sign up to a doctor, they will also be able to support your mental health during this life transition.

How to look after your mental health as a student

There are many ways you can look after your mental health as a student at university.

Eat healthy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking after your physical health is vital, it’s tempting to enjoy takeaway night after night, but it’s important to remember to keep things balanced and eat healthy meals and snacks too.

Get enough sleep

University can be one big party, but when you’re sleep deprived this can really impact your day to day, especially if you have big deadlines and are juggling classes. Balance again is key, whilst it’s okay to enjoy a night out on the town, remember to allow yourself time to rest and establish a regular sleeping schedule so you can get your eight hours.

Join a club

Your university students’ union will have lots of clubs and societies for you to join, this is a great idea to meet like-minded people, explore a new hobby or a passion project and make new friends.

Seek support

Seek support when you need it, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, stressed or university is having an impact on your mental health reach out to your university wellbeing office who will be able to let you know what care is available and how you can access it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is disabled students’ allowance?

Disabled students’ allowance (DSA), helps support students through their education, although it is called an “allowance”, only students in Scotland will receive money, with students in England, Scotland and Wales instead having theirs allocated to fund services to help them with their studies.

If you have a disability, a mental health condition, neurodiversity or chronic illness, you may be eligible to access DSA. You can find out more about who is eligible and how to apply on UCAS.com.

How can you access mental health support as international student?

Moving to a new country for university can be daunting, you may be feeling lonely, isolated or anxious, but there are small steps you can take to make sure you get support navigating this life transition.

Most universities will have a dedicated wellbeing or welfare office, if you feel like you need to talk to someone or to access mental health support such as counselling, you can reach out to this service. Your university international students’ office should also be able to signpost you to relevant support and if you haven’t already help you sign up to a GP.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.