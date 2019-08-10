Hat-trick of little beauties born in the first week of South Tyneside hospital's new birthing unit

Midwives Sheila Burns, left, and Joanne Wylie, right, with Katie McBarron and her baby Mila, and Charlene Luther and her baby Riley

The midwife-led unit opened last Monday and celebrated their first arrival – a baby girl – to 23-year-old Abi Kennedy and Jack Bickley, also 23, from Biddick Hall, South Shields, the following day.

This was followed by Charlene Luther, 30 and Daniel Mayne, 34, both from South Shields, welcoming their new baby boy at 7.05pm on Thursday.

Weighing just 5lb 14 ounces, Riley is the couple’s fourth child as he joins brothers Andrew (10), Dylan (4), and Logan (2) – with all boys being born at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Midwife Joanna Wylie, who delivered baby Riley, has worked at the Maternity Unit at South Tyneside for almost five years.

Mum Charlene said: “I’ve had brilliant care while I’ve been here, Joanna really looked after me and made me feel comfortable.

“I’ve had all of my boys at South Tyneside and the midwives are great. The new unit is brilliant. You get your own room and you can have more visitors who can come and go. It’s just more relaxed.”

First-time parents from Hebburn, Katie McBarron, 24, and Josh Moffett, 26, welcomed their baby girl Mila at 9.08am on Friday.

Weighing in at 6lb 1 ounce, Mila was helped into the world by long-serving Midwife Sheila Burns, who has worked in maternity at South Tyneside for 30 years.

New mum Katie, said: “The staff are lovely, the rooms are lovely, the whole experience has been excellent.”

Jacqui Ramshaw, midwife and manager of the new birthing centre said: “We have had a brilliant first week. We’ve welcomed three new babies.

“We’ve had lots of enquiries and visits, and I would encourage anyone who wants to come and visit our fantastic new facility to give us a call on 0191 404 1033 to arrange a visit and discuss the choices available to them.”

Proud Dad, Jack Bickley show off his new daughter - the first baby born at the new midwife-led birthing centre at South Shields General Hospital with, left, manager Jacqui Ramshaw, and Sheila Ford, head of midwifery at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.