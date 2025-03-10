Steph McGovern heads to North East school as part of breakfast nutrition campaign

Recently back from her Bear Hunt adventure with fellow Magic Breakfast supporter Big Zuu, local legend and TV host Steph McGovern visited Thorney Close in Sunderland to celebrate Magic Breakfast and the positive impact it has on children and young people.

The visit aims to celebrate the nutritious breakfasts that the pupils at Thorney Close receive every day before school. With the support of Magic Breakfast, all pupils at Thorney Close are provided with a breakfast ensuring that no child at the school is too hungry to learn.

Magic Breakfast's mission is to end morning hunger as a barrier to learning for children and young people in the UK and, thanks to schools like Thorney Close, are making a difference for over 300,000 children and young people every day.

Steph McGovern with Catherine Jones, Headteacher at Thorney Close. | Magic Breakfast

Thorney Close has been working in partnership with Magic Breakfast since and offer breakfast every day at 8:45am . The head teacher, Catherine Jones , opens the gates and pupils either eat a warm breakfast in the hall or have breakfast in their classroom. The children are involved in the process and help with helping themselves to food and clearing up after themselves.

Having grown up in Middlesborough, and now living in Tyne and Wear , Steph is visiting to celebrate the breakfast on offer.

Steph said: "Children should be hungry to learn, but millions of children in the UK are hungry for breakfast. In the North East, one in three children are living in food poverty so anything we can do to help, we should. The magic behind breakfast is so much bigger than the meal itself.

“Working with schools in disadvantaged areas across England and Scotland , Magic Breakfast empowers every child and young person to reach for their dreams and thrive. One breakfast at a time.

“I've supported Magic Breakfast for a long time and what always strikes me is the huge impact this has on the whole school day. Not only does it provide children with a nutritious and healthy breakfast, but it gives children the opportunity to socialise with other children and be part of a wider community. It also helps set pupils up for the day and start the day calmly, providing a natural transition into the learning."

Catherine Jones, Headteacher at Thorney Close added: "I have seen first-hand the importance of breakfast and the positive impact it has had on our school community. It fills tummies and fuels learning. But more than that, it teaches social skills and creates nurturing relationships between staff and pupils, allowing children to feel safe and secure.

“By offering our delivery model of Classroom Breakfasts, it means that the breakfasts come to the children and removes stigma or additional organisation needed from home."