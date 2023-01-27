Watch: Don't fear yoga - it's for everyone and can help reduce stress
When people think about improving their health and wellbeing, their first thoughts will often be of going to the gym, or running.
By Graham Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Many will dismiss the idea of yoga as not for them.
Laura Bicker, Whitburn-based women’s health and fertility expert, traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, and Forrest and fertility yoga teacher, gives us some mindfulness and wellbeing advice for 2023 - including why yoga is nothing to be afraid of.