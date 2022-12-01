South Shields-born woman's search for relatives from the hometown she left 42 years ago
A South Shields-born woman would love to contact relatives back home.
Karen Cossar, who was born at Harton Hospital in August 1959, left for a life in Melbourne in Australia when she was 21.
She said: “I have been in Melbourne for over 42 years now, happily married to Brad with 3 children and grandchildren.”
But Karen would love to contact relatives back home and said: “I know I have cousins in the area and would love to contact them. My birth name was Karen Thompson.
"Are you able to help? I remember their names are Maureen Thompson and John Thompson.”
Karen has memories of her time in South Tyneside. She said she visited her Nanna Mary every Sunday with her dad.
"She used to make me either apple pie or rice pudding. It was she who taught me to make beautiful pastry. “
Memories of life on the beach
Karen lived on the Sutton Estate and also remembers ‘walking to Marsden beach a lot, and we used to walk over the Cleadon hills to my aunt's house.”
Now Karen has her life in Melbourne and said: “My husband and I are both retired. I look after the grandchildren. We love travelling and cruising when we can. “I used to work in catering, in a private school just up the road to me.”
Karen also had jobs as a secretary earlier in her adult life.
Can you help her with her quest?
Anyone who can remember Karen should get in touch through the Shields Gazette, by emailing [email protected]