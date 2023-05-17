LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla is enjoying the weaning stage

I know I've said it before but times goes so quick with a baby and shortly after turning four months old I began to introduce a small amount of puree food into Layla's feeding schedule.

Now she's six months old I'm starting to offer her more food alongside her formula milk and she's thoroughly enjoying all the different flavours.

Whilst it's encouraged you make your baby foods from scratch I find the pre-made baby jars much more convenient as a busy full-time working mam and with so many to choose from you can't go wrong.

When you first start weaning a baby you never know how it's going to pan out when all they've know from the minute they were born is milk.

Layla enjoying her food

I love seeing a baby's reaction when they have their first taste of food and when Layla first tried some apple and pear puree she wasn't sure what to make of it but we persevered.

As she's starting to have more food now she's enjoy trying a mixture of sweet and savoury foods and so far there hasn't been a food she doesn't like so I'm glad she's not a fussy baby when it comes to food.

It wasn't until I started weaning with Layla that I forgot how messy this stage of a baby's development is. The amount of bibs we are going through is nobody's business and even with a bib on she still somehow manages to get some on her clothes.

She gets so excited when she sees the food she tries to grab the spoon off me which results in me trying to pull it back off her and food flicks onto me. I definitely can't wear white at feeding times again.

A messy baby is a happy baby so they say.