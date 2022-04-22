So if you’re planning to get your feet up with a couple of beers or a glass or two of wine over the coming days, why not turn to one of the borough’s takeaways to sort out your meal.

South Tyneside is fortunate enough to be blessed with a great number of eateries, so when it comes to ordering in you truly are spoilt for choice.

So why not take a recommendation for somewhere new from the Shields Gazette readers, who have been shouting out their favourite takeaways – or restaurants with a takeaway service – on our Facebook page.

Whether you’re clamming for a curry or peckish for a pizza, here are some of their top choices – as selected by the Gazette readers.

Where to go for a Chinese takeaway in South Tyneside

The Gold Lion, Dean Road. Recommended by Lynn Harrison.

Lucky Chinese Takeaway, Fowler Street. Recommended by Kerry Anderson.

Ocean Pearl, Prince Edward Road. Recommended by Linda Craske and Brian Arkley.

Red Lantern, North Road, Boldon Colliery. Recommended by Amie Dodd.

Where to go for an Indian takeaway in South Tyneside

Abbey’s, Hebburn Village and South Shields. Recommended by Michelle Ord.

Bhojana, Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow. Recommended by Gary Mccluskey.

Ginger Indian Street Food, Ocean Road. Recommended by Trina Lamacq.

Spice One, South Avenue. Recommended by Lesley-Ann Potts.

Star of India, Ocean Road. Recommended by Sandra Wilson.

Sylhet Spice, Frederick Street. Recommended by Michael Henderson.

More South Tyneside takeaway recommendations

Biddick Hall Golden Fry, Fielding Court. Recommended by Stephanie Victoria Young.

ConeLab Street Food, Kirkstone Avenue, Jarrow. Recommended by Suzanne Spencer.

Fast Fry, Hindmarch Drive, West Boldon. Recommended by Bridget Cheetham.