Beautiful 3-bed Marsden family home blending modern living & space hits the market

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 15:26 BST

This home combines elegance with practicality, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a stylish and comfortable lifestyle.

On the market for £210,000 with Conway Christie, this beautifully presented 3-bedroom semi-detached Marsden house offers a perfect blend of modern living and comfort, merging modern design with spaciousness for family life.

Upon entering, you'll be welcomed by a spacious lounge featuring oak finishes, a log-burning fire, and an open-plan layout that leads to the dining room with French doors opening to the rear garden.

Heading into the stylish kitchen, accessible through the dining room, you’ll find a space which is both functional and modern, with integrated appliances to boot, while the ground floor also includes a conservatory and utility cupboard.

Upstairs, the 3 well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by a luxurious four-piece bathroom with a freestanding bath, shower cubicle, and vanity wash basin, while the bathroom also features LED lighting and a chrome heated towel rail.

Outside, the private rear garden is a tranquil retreat, with a decked patio, artificial grass, and an outdoor bar/summerhouse, perfect for entertaining, with the front of the property offering a block-paved driveway providing off-street parking.

The seamless indoor-outdoor flow of this lovely South Shields home enhances the overall living experience of anyone lucky enough to call it home, providing the perfect space for both relaxation and entertaining.

Take a look around...

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

1. Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie) | Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

2. Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie) | Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

3. Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie) | Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

4. Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie) | Walworth Avenue (Credit: Conway Christie)

