Beautiful 3-bed Marsden family home blending modern living & space hits the market

On the market for £210,000 with Conway Christie, this beautifully presented 3-bedroom semi-detached Marsden house offers a perfect blend of modern living and comfort, merging modern design with spaciousness for family life.

Upon entering, you'll be welcomed by a spacious lounge featuring oak finishes, a log-burning fire, and an open-plan layout that leads to the dining room with French doors opening to the rear garden.

Heading into the stylish kitchen, accessible through the dining room, you’ll find a space which is both functional and modern, with integrated appliances to boot, while the ground floor also includes a conservatory and utility cupboard.

Upstairs, the 3 well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by a luxurious four-piece bathroom with a freestanding bath, shower cubicle, and vanity wash basin, while the bathroom also features LED lighting and a chrome heated towel rail.

Outside, the private rear garden is a tranquil retreat, with a decked patio, artificial grass, and an outdoor bar/summerhouse, perfect for entertaining, with the front of the property offering a block-paved driveway providing off-street parking.

The seamless indoor-outdoor flow of this lovely South Shields home enhances the overall living experience of anyone lucky enough to call it home, providing the perfect space for both relaxation and entertaining.

