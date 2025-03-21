On the market for offers in excess of £249,995 with Browns, this charming 2-bed bungalow is sure to be the perfect package for anyone looking for a stylish, manageable, and ready-to-move-into home in the sought-after area of Marsden near South Shields Golf Club.

Tastefully decorated throughout and providing any lucky potential new owners with a spacious and inviting layout, this home features two double bedrooms which also have fitted wardrobes for extra convenience.

In the living areas, the sitting room features luxury vinyl flooring and an electric log burner, adding warmth and character, while the bright conservatory - currently used as a dining area - provides a relaxing space with bucolic garden views.

The well-equipped kitchen and dining area has integrated appliances, internal access to the garage, and space for a dining table, while the bathroom is elegantly decorated, featuring both a bath and separate shower.

Externally, the bungalow has plenty going for it in terms of spaces in which to relax come the summery months - it boasts a spacious garden with paved and lawned areas, a charming seating area with an egg chair, a garage, and a driveway with space for multiple cars.

Located just a short drive from local amenities such as Sainsbury’s, Tesco, and restaurants, the home is also within catchment for highly regarded schools like Harton Primary and Harton Academy, making it ideal for families.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

