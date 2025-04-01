On the market for offers in excess of £320,000 with Conway Christie, this charming three-bedroom semi-detached house is located in the sought-after area of Harton and offers a perfect mix of modern living and traditional appeal.
The property features an open plan kitchen and dining room, ideal for family life and entertaining, with high-quality fittings adding a touch of class and luxury throughout while an additional shower room provides extra convenience.
Situated within walking distance of Westoe and Harton village, residents have easy access to a range of amenities, shops, and excellent schools, with the property also boasting a well-maintained garden, providing a peaceful retreat for relaxation or outdoor dining.
That aforementioned rear garden features a decked area, a lush lawn, and a charming patio with a shed and outdoor bar, perfect for entertaining guests. To the front, a paved driveway offers off-road parking for two cars, ensuring ample parking space.
This property is a fantastic opportunity for those looking for a comfortable family home in a prime location, with all the convenience of modern living and easy access to local amenities. Take a look around...
