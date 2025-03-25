On the market for £1.2m with Sanderson Young, this charming and imposing detached home is located in the tranquil village of Cleadon, offering the benefits of relative seclusion and tranquillity whilst also offering any potential owners use of public transport links to both South Shields and Sunderland.

A beautifully presented detached period family home, this property spans over 3,681 sq ft and is set on a prime plot of over 1/3 acre, with the home itself offering 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 reception rooms, along with an open-plan kitchen/dining area.

The home retains many period features, including original panelling, feature fireplaces, and bay windows, while also boasting modern amenities, with the ground floor including a formal dining room, a living room, a bright sunroom, and a spacious kitchen with integrated appliances, as well as a handy utility room, snug, and additional WC.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a dressing room, en suite bathroom, and lovely views over the rear gardens, while the 3 further double bedrooms - 2 with en-suite shower rooms - and a smaller single bedroom complete the first floor. The property also features a family bathroom.

Externally, the home is accessed through electronically operated gates with ample parking for multiple vehicles, plus an attached double garage, while the extensive, mature gardens wrap around the property, offering privacy and several paved patios to enjoy the sun.

The location of this exceptional home - which also features triple glazing - is ideal, with easy access to Cleadon, Whitburn, Sunderland, South Shields, and Newcastle city centre, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

