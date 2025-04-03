I think this sprawling 4 bed detached East Boldon family home with CCTV & no chain will be popular

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:04 BST

This property offers excellent living space, a highly functional layout, and is perfect for a growing family.

On the market for £575,000 with Alfred Pallas, this individually designed, modern detached house is located in the desirable village of East Boldon, offering spacious family accommodation and excellent local amenities.

The property is presented to a high standard throughout and features a large lounge, dining room, conservatory, and a well-fitted modern kitchen with a breakfast area, while a useful study, pantry/boot room, and ground floor cloakroom add to the practicality of the layout.

Upstairs, the main bedroom suite includes a dressing area and en-suite shower room, plus there are three additional double bedrooms, all with fitted furniture, and a family bathroom. A large fifth bedroom offers versatility, functioning as a cinema or sitting room, ideal for a teenager or elderly relative seeking independence.

The home also benefits from a stunning galleried landing and ample storage throughout, while externally it includes a large double garage, driveway parking, and a front garden. The secluded rear garden features a paved area for outdoor entertaining, while a side courtyard garden adds charm.

Additional features include a security system, CCTV, and a large outbuilding/shed, while, the garage is well-equipped with storage, a sink unit, and plumbing for a washing machine, plus there is no upward chain.

Located in a sought-after village with great schools, shops, and transport links, it is an opportunity not to be missed, so take a look around...

Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

1. Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas) | Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

Charlcote Crescent (Credit: Alfred Pallas)

