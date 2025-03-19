I think this stylish & spacious 2 bed South Shields home with private garden is ideal for 1st time buyers

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:35 BST

This property has been tastefully extended, offering stylish, modern living spaces.

On the market for £194,950 with Andrew Craig, this charming 2 bed family home is described by the estate agents as being ‘ beautifully maintained’ and is located on a desirable cul-de-sac on the popular Broseley Estate.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Ideally situated near Brockley Whins Metro station and local shops, it provides excellent convenience for commuting and daily needs whilst also boasting a range of flexible, adaptable, and modern design features.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today

Inside, the home has a bright lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light, while the modern kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and opens into a dining area with a convenient WC located nearby.

Follow the action from St James’ Park and beyond when you sign up for the Gazette’s free NUFC newsletter

A spacious conservatory at the rear offers additional living space, overlooking the low-maintenance garden, while upstairs there are two generous bedrooms and a sleek, modern bathroom with a shower over the bath.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

Externally, the property boasts beautifully landscaped gardens, with artificial grass and composite decking at the front and rear. The rear garden also includes a charming summer house, perfect for relaxation or entertaining, while the front provides off-road parking for multiple cars.

The home is move-in ready with a contemporary décor throughout, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers or families, so take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Spectacular 6 bed Whitburn seafront family mansion with high tech design, steam room & huge garden for sale

Spacious, modern, and charming 3 bed Westoe family home with slick interior design on the market

Historic & huge 6 bed mock Tudor style Sunderland home on Roker Park Terrace for sale

I tour a lovely 4 bed Harton family home Readhead Park with uber stylish design for sale

I love this uber modern 5 bed Westoe family home with hot tub in the south-facing garden for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

1. Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig) | Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Photo Sales
Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

2. Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig) | Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Photo Sales
Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

3. Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig) | Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Photo Sales
Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

4. Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig) | Westcliffe Way (credit: Andrew Craig)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySouth ShieldsMoneyPropertiesHousing
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice