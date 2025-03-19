On the market for £194,950 with Andrew Craig, this charming 2 bed family home is described by the estate agents as being ‘ beautifully maintained’ and is located on a desirable cul-de-sac on the popular Broseley Estate.
Ideally situated near Brockley Whins Metro station and local shops, it provides excellent convenience for commuting and daily needs whilst also boasting a range of flexible, adaptable, and modern design features.
Inside, the home has a bright lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, filling the space with natural light, while the modern kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and opens into a dining area with a convenient WC located nearby.
A spacious conservatory at the rear offers additional living space, overlooking the low-maintenance garden, while upstairs there are two generous bedrooms and a sleek, modern bathroom with a shower over the bath.
Externally, the property boasts beautifully landscaped gardens, with artificial grass and composite decking at the front and rear. The rear garden also includes a charming summer house, perfect for relaxation or entertaining, while the front provides off-road parking for multiple cars.
The home is move-in ready with a contemporary décor throughout, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers or families, so take a look around...
