On the market for £374,995 with Browns Estate Agents, this stunning detached home is located on a highly sought-after development in Boldon Colliery on a peaceful cul-de-sac.

The property offers an ideal family-friendly environment, with easy access to Brockley Whins Metro Station, Hedworthfield Primary School, and an Asda Superstore. There are also convenient transport links to Sunderland, Newcastle, and South Shields, while local amenities include Boldon Retail Park and the scenic coastline.

The home's modern features include Karndean flooring, spotlights, a Venetian plastered media wall, and a stylish sunroom that opens to a suntrap back garden. The contemporary kitchen boasts integrated appliances, including tower ovens and wine coolers, while the spacious ground floor also offers a convenient downstairs toilet and an open-plan living and dining area.

On the first floor, there are four generously sized bedrooms, including a master suite with fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suite bathroom. The family shower room is sleek and contemporary. Outside, the private garden provides a perfect space for entertaining or relaxation.

