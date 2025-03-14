I'd love to wake up to that view of the River Tyne each morning! Modern 2 bed South Shields apartment for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:59 BST

This place is all about that stunning view of the River Tyne.

On the market for £174,995 with Browns Estate Agents, this charming 2 bed top-floor apartment is located in the heart of South Shields and boasts uninterrupted views of the stunning River Tyne - imagine waking up to that view each morning!

A beautifully presented property, this place not only offers the aforementioned stunning views on the water, but it is also ideally located close to a range of local amenities such as the Alum Ale House, major supermarkets, and the town centre.

Inside, the apartment boasts spacious interiors, a high-end finish, and a private balcony perfect for relaxation. The entrance hallway features striking macaque tiles and freshly painted walls, setting the tone for the contemporary décor, while the bright living area includes a faux log burner and French doors leading to the balcony with sweeping river views.

The kitchen is fitted with sleek white units, black countertops, and built-in appliances, including a fridge freezer, while the dining area, positioned by a large window, provides a bright and comfortable space.

As is the theme with this property, the master bedroom offers those stunning river views, as well as fitted wardrobes and space for a double bed. The second bedroom is versatile, ideal as a guest room or home office with ample storage, while the modern bathroom, fitted just 18 months ago, features a bath with an overhead shower, toilet, and basin.

Also benefitting from allocated parking and a handy large loft space, the apartment is available immediately with no upper chain, making the perfect home for first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder. What’s more, the building is scheduled for an external refresh this month in March 2025.

Take a look around...

